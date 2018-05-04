Khoza: Danny Jordaan's been gunning for me for over 10 years

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has been accused of colluding with former ANC MP and Jordaan's rape accuser Jennifer Ferguson to defame the Safa president.

JOHANNESBURG – Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza says that Danny Jordaan has been gunning for him for over 10 years.

Khoza has been accused of colluding with former African National Congress MP and Jordaan's rape accuser Jennifer Ferguson to defame the Safa president.

Jordaan has laid a counter charge of defamation and it is believed to be against Ferguson and Khoza.

Khoza says that he's previously been accused of the attempted murder of Jordaan and before the 2010 World Cup, FIFA was led to believe that he was trying to oust him.

“It’s important to point out a tactic that Danny Jordaan uses quite effectively against his perceived enemies. He attacks people in public, then apologises privately.”