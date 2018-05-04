Khoza: Danny Jordaan's been gunning for me for over 10 years
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has been accused of colluding with former ANC MP and Jordaan's rape accuser Jennifer Ferguson to defame the Safa president.
JOHANNESBURG – Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza says that Danny Jordaan has been gunning for him for over 10 years.
Khoza has been accused of colluding with former African National Congress MP and Jordaan's rape accuser Jennifer Ferguson to defame the Safa president.
Jordaan has laid a counter charge of defamation and it is believed to be against Ferguson and Khoza.
Khoza says that he's previously been accused of the attempted murder of Jordaan and before the 2010 World Cup, FIFA was led to believe that he was trying to oust him.
“It’s important to point out a tactic that Danny Jordaan uses quite effectively against his perceived enemies. He attacks people in public, then apologises privately.”
Popular in Local
-
Makhosi Khoza joins Outa
-
Racism victim considering further action against Pam Golding Properties
-
Golden Highway blocked as protests in Joburg south flare up again
-
#BusStrike: Unions to intensify mass action following wage talks deadlock
-
SA Express merger with SAA possible, says Gordhan
-
MUT: We failed students and Zolile Khumalo’s family
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.