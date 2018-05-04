Karabo Mokoena’s friend: Sandile Mantsoe won't man up to what happened

Stephanie Leong says the family still wants to know what happened to Mokoena.

JOHANNESBURG – Karabo Mokoena’s friend Stephanie Leong says while she's happy with the sentence handed to Sandile Mantsoe, it will be difficult to find closure until he admits to what he did.

Mantsoe was on Thursday sentenced to 32 years in jail for the assault, murder and burning Mokoena’s body.

When he took the stand, he apologised for the pain he’d put Mokoena’s family through but maintained that he did not kill her.

“What I was hoping for was that he would have some kind of humanity and compassion inside himself, where he would actually tell the truth because, I think I can speak for almost all of us, and say that the worst thing is not knowing what happened to Karabo and the only person who knows is Sandile and unfortunately he won’t man up.”

Mantsoe's legal team says he's coping after he was sentenced on Thursday, saying that he’s even started planning for his future.

He has accused Judge Peet Johnson of being harsh and is planning on appealing both his conviction and sentence.

Mantsoe's lawyer Victor Simelane says they were expecting a lighter sentence for Mantsoe as he is a first-time offender and he was not found guilty of premeditated murder.

“I think the judge went overboard and there was absolutely no reason for him to do that.”

He says that Mantsoe is taking the news of his sentence well.

Simelane says while Mantsoe has been charged for murder, assault and defeating the ends of justice, at this stage they will only be appealing the murder charge.