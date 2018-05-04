Joburg housing protest suspended pending talks

Residents of Eldorado Park, Freedom Park, Lenasia and surrounding areas on Friday morning blocked roads, including parts of the Golden Highway.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members in the south of Johannesburg have agreed to suspend their protest, pending talks with local government.

Residents of Eldorado Park, Freedom Park, Lenasia and surrounding areas on Friday morning blocked roads, including parts of the Golden Highway, with burning tyres and rocks.

They’re demanding housing and land.

The JMPD says it’s now cleared the roads and traffic is flowing freely.

Community spokesperson Majiet Amien says: “We’ve just received a message and they’ll come back to us in an hour’s time. They must come out to the community and explain why Herman Mashaba gave back R138 million. We want explanations from them.”

