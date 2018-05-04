Jennifer Ferguson denies claims of working with Khoza against Jordaan

Jennifer Ferguson has accused Danny Jordaan of raping her more than 20 years ago.

CAPE TOWN - Former Member of Parliament and singer Jennifer Ferguson has released a statement vehemently denying a “conspiracy” with Irvin Khoza to defame soccer boss Danny Jordaan.

Ferguson has accused Jordaan of raping her more than 20 years ago.

The South African Football Association president has now laid defamation charges believed to be against Khoza, the Premier Soccer League's chairperson, and Ferguson for allegedly colluding to defame him.

Ferguson has released a statement clarifying her position with regards to Khoza.

Several reports suggested earlier this week that Khoza had made arrangements for Ferguson fly to South Africa from Sweden where she currently lives.

However, in the statement Ferguson says the air ticket payment was done through the Forgotten Angle Theatre Company, as she had been invited to perform a series of concerts.

Ferguson says that she's still waiting for communication about the actual charges laid against her by Jordaan but felt obliged to address the slanderous accusation made against Khoza.

