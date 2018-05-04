Popular Topics
High flyer: Black Coffee gives tweeps life goals by renting private jet

In true South African style, Twitter made jokes, sent congratulatory messages and aspired to be like the DJ.

Black Coffee poses next to a personalised jet. Picture: @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter
Black Coffee poses next to a personalised jet. Picture: @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African DJ Black Coffee posted pictures of himself posing next to a personalized jet on his Twitter account and people assumed he bought a private jet.

The jet was personalized to Black Coffee with a South African flag on it.

In the post he said: “The European Summer is on and I’m so excited and grateful to be able to travel, share music… Love has no boundaries, no borders.”

After congratulatory messages started to stream in, the DJ had to clarify that he didn’t buy the jet.

His wife Enhe Mbali also shared pictures of the personalized jet saying: “Look how this man raises the flag of his country”.

In true South African style, Twitter made jokes, sent congratulatory messages and aspired to be like the DJ.

