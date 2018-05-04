High flyer: Black Coffee gives tweeps life goals by renting private jet

In true South African style, Twitter made jokes, sent congratulatory messages and aspired to be like the DJ.

JOHANNESBURG – South African DJ Black Coffee posted pictures of himself posing next to a personalized jet on his Twitter account and people assumed he bought a private jet.

The jet was personalized to Black Coffee with a South African flag on it.

In the post he said: “The European Summer is on and I’m so excited and grateful to be able to travel, share music… Love has no boundaries, no borders.”

travel, share Music, Joy and Love around the World one day at a time and to share it with people of all religions, races, color or https://t.co/TKWMgD03vl has no boundaries, no borders. pic.twitter.com/4Hy3INPJbX — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 3, 2018

After congratulatory messages started to stream in, the DJ had to clarify that he didn’t buy the jet.

Thanks for all the Congratulations but NO I didn't buy a Jet I'm renting it for the Summer. pic.twitter.com/Ougiq0YBFM — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 4, 2018

His wife Enhe Mbali also shared pictures of the personalized jet saying: “Look how this man raises the flag of his country”.

In true South African style, Twitter made jokes, sent congratulatory messages and aspired to be like the DJ.

Buti, we are darkies, we speak things into existence, and we're saying you bought a jet, end of story. pic.twitter.com/IzuPYoMx0Y — Rabaroana (@RabsMaphai) May 4, 2018

Black Coffee bought a jet 🔥👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KRRKk544w6 — Mjitowenzinkinga (@SiphoNtobela5) May 2, 2018