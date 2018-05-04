High flyer: Black Coffee gives tweeps life goals by renting private jet
In true South African style, Twitter made jokes, sent congratulatory messages and aspired to be like the DJ.
JOHANNESBURG – South African DJ Black Coffee posted pictures of himself posing next to a personalized jet on his Twitter account and people assumed he bought a private jet.
The jet was personalized to Black Coffee with a South African flag on it.
In the post he said: “The European Summer is on and I’m so excited and grateful to be able to travel, share music… Love has no boundaries, no borders.”
The European Summer is on and I’m so excited and grateful to be able to— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 3, 2018
travel, share Music, Joy and Love around the World one day at a time and to share it with people of all religions, races, color or https://t.co/TKWMgD03vl has no boundaries, no borders. pic.twitter.com/4Hy3INPJbX
After congratulatory messages started to stream in, the DJ had to clarify that he didn’t buy the jet.
Satafrika.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 4, 2018
Thanks for all the Congratulations but NO I didn't buy a Jet I'm renting it for the Summer. pic.twitter.com/Ougiq0YBFM
His wife Enhe Mbali also shared pictures of the personalized jet saying: “Look how this man raises the flag of his country”.
In true South African style, Twitter made jokes, sent congratulatory messages and aspired to be like the DJ.
Buti, we are darkies, we speak things into existence, and we're saying you bought a jet, end of story. pic.twitter.com/IzuPYoMx0Y— Rabaroana (@RabsMaphai) May 4, 2018
Black Coffee bought a jet 🔥👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KRRKk544w6— Mjitowenzinkinga (@SiphoNtobela5) May 2, 2018
Guys, Black Coffee has a private jet and I'm outchea struggling with this 1 pair of All Stars pic.twitter.com/XPMWgrSmjX— iPHARA (@Thxbanii) May 4, 2018
