Gordhan: New Transnet board appointments to happen soon

This follows the resignations on Thursday of Transnet board chairperson, Linda Mabaso, and two non-executive board members, Vusi Nkonyane and Yasmin Forbes.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that new appointments to the Transnet board will be announced soon.

This follows the resignations on Thursday of Transnet board chairperson, Linda Mabaso, and two non-executive board members, Vusi Nkonyane and Yasmin Forbes.

They stepped down ahead of a second shareholder’s meeting with Transnet that Gordhan had convened for Friday. The minister says that the meeting is to go ahead as planned.

Gordhan says that he’s accepted board chairperson Mabaso’s resignation, which took effect immediately, and those of Nkonyane and Forbes.

Another board member, Transnet’s chief financial officer Garry Pita, resigned last month (19 April).

Gordhan says that under the current board, Transnet became “embroiled in serious allegations of flagrant corruption and state capture”, which he says will be “thoroughly investigated”.

In Parliament this week, Gordhan lashed the board in front of MPs, saying that it was deliberately stalling on taking action against three officials implicated in a forensic report by Werksmans attorneys.

Werksmans was appointed last year to investigate a locomotive tender linked to the controversial Gupta family.