Golden Highway blocked as protests in Joburg south flare up again

JOHANNESBURG – Protests have again erupted in the south of Johannesburg with demonstrators blocking roads, including parts of the Golden Highway, with rocks and burning tyres.

Residents of Eldorado Park, Freedom Park, Lenasia and surrounding areas, met with Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa on Thursday over their demands for land and housing.

The meeting came a day after demonstrations over the same issue.

Community members have now vowed to intensify their protests.

Community leader Majiet Amien says: “They’re giving us old things that we know about and we’re seeing no delivery in that. The MMCs and the MECs didn’t commit themselves for 12 May for our rally that they have to come to the community and give answers to the community.”

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar says that motorists must avoid the area.

“The alternative routes for this morning is Union Road and Golden Highway, as well as the N12 going past Eldorado Park on southern side.”

Meanwhile, Moiloa says his department plans to upgrade infrastructure in the south of Joburg but communities are impatient.

Moiloa says he’s prepared to visit the area again with Mayor Herman Mashaba as soon as the community is prepared to meet with them.

“We’re ready to go to the community at time when all the community leaders say we must come to the community. There’s no justification for violence.

“People resort to violence because of the engagements are closed. But doors were never closed.”

But community leader Majiet Amien says residents are tired of the same promises by different leaders.

“We’re not happy regarding that. It’s old stuff... they say that houses are going to come but they still need to do the land identification first and these are the things we heard last year and we’re saying no to that.”