Gerrard agrees Rangers deal - Sky Sports
Former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard has agreed a deal to become the manager of Scottish club Rangers, Sky Sports reported on Friday.
LONDON - Former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard has agreed a deal to become the manager of Scottish club Rangers, Sky Sports reported on Friday.
The former England captain, who has coached Liverpool’s Under-18s since hanging up his boots two years ago, agreed to a three-year deal replacing Graeme Murty, the report said citing “sources”.
Reinvigorating Rangers will be a huge challenge for Gerrard in his first management role. The club have won a record 54 Scottish league titles but are still struggling to recover from the financial problems that saw them reformed in the bottom tier of Scottish football in 2012.
It will also put him up against his former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, who is now in charge of ‘Old Firm’ rivals Celtic and is on the brink of completing a double-treble.
Popular in Sport
-
Man United boss Mourinho backs assistant Faria to take over at Arsenal
-
Kiprop says doping officials took money
-
Bafana name strong preliminary COSAFA Cup squad
-
IAAF suspends five Russian walkers from competing over banned coach
-
Irvin Khoza: I don't know Jennifer Ferguson, I've never met or spoken to her
-
Olympic gold medallist Wayde Van Niekerk targeting July return
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.