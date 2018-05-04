Eskom says on right trajectory to turn things around

Hadebe says Eskom is dealing with the coal shortage decisively and from seven power stations that were running low, now only six are short of supply.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says while it's facing serious challenges internally, load shedding is not on the cards and it's on the right trajectory to turn things around.

Acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe outlined some of Eskom’s major issues, including the current coal shortage at a briefing at MegaWatt Park on Thursday.

Hadebe says the problem is nowhere near the situation experienced during 2008, when load shedding was first implemented.

The acting CEO says that the new board and top management have dealt extensively with rooting out individuals who corrupted the utility and he remains positive about the future.

“Should we then say we’re safe? It’s too early, but I can tell you without any benefit of a doubt, that we’re safe.”

He says the state-owned entity is doing its best to deal with several challenges.

“We need to concentrate on finalising the long-term strategy of Eskom.”

Eskom says that tenders are currently being evaluated to procure coal for the next five years.

