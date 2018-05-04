Eskom says on right trajectory to turn things around
Hadebe says Eskom is dealing with the coal shortage decisively and from seven power stations that were running low, now only six are short of supply.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says while it's facing serious challenges internally, load shedding is not on the cards and it's on the right trajectory to turn things around.
Acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe outlined some of Eskom’s major issues, including the current coal shortage at a briefing at MegaWatt Park on Thursday.
Hadebe says the problem is nowhere near the situation experienced during 2008, when load shedding was first implemented.
The acting CEO says that the new board and top management have dealt extensively with rooting out individuals who corrupted the utility and he remains positive about the future.
“Should we then say we’re safe? It’s too early, but I can tell you without any benefit of a doubt, that we’re safe.”
Hadebe says that Eskom is dealing with the coal shortage decisively and from seven power stations that were running low, now only six are short of supply.
He says the state-owned entity is doing its best to deal with several challenges.
“We need to concentrate on finalising the long-term strategy of Eskom.”
Eskom says that tenders are currently being evaluated to procure coal for the next five years.
WATCH: No load shedding this winter - Eskom
Popular in Local
-
Makhosi Khoza joins Outa
-
Racism victim considering further action against Pam Golding Properties
-
Golden Highway blocked as protests in Joburg south flare up again
-
MUT: We failed students and Zolile Khumalo’s family
-
SA Express merger with SAA possible, says Gordhan
-
#BusStrike: Unions to intensify mass action following wage talks deadlock
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.