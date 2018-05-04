Employer left with guilt after murder of Soweto Taxify driver

Police are searching for anyone linked to Ezekiel Sekati's murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The employer of a Taxify driver who was killed in Soweto says she regrets introducing him to the cab-hailing service and now blames herself for his death.

Police are searching for anyone linked to Ezekiel Sekati's murder.

His body was found with two gunshot wounds at a Soweto mortuary. His vehicle was torched and abandoned in a field.

His employer, Angela Leboa, says she had good intentions when she gave Sekati the job.

“We called him when we heard of the accident and he said he was fine, that he was safe and had no people following him. He never told me he felt there was a car following him or something like that.”

Police are investigating a murder case.