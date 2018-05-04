Employer left with guilt after murder of Soweto Taxify driver

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Employer left with guilt after murder of Soweto Taxify driver

Police are searching for anyone linked to Ezekiel Sekati's murder.

Uber and Taxify drivers are seen on Friday 9 March 2018 protesting against the murder of one of their fellow drivers last week. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Uber and Taxify drivers are seen on Friday 9 March 2018 protesting against the murder of one of their fellow drivers last week. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The employer of a Taxify driver who was killed in Soweto says she regrets introducing him to the cab-hailing service and now blames herself for his death.

Police are searching for anyone linked to Ezekiel Sekati's murder.

His body was found with two gunshot wounds at a Soweto mortuary. His vehicle was torched and abandoned in a field.

His employer, Angela Leboa, says she had good intentions when she gave Sekati the job.

“We called him when we heard of the accident and he said he was fine, that he was safe and had no people following him. He never told me he felt there was a car following him or something like that.”

Police are investigating a murder case.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA