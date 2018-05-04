Employer left with guilt after murder of Soweto Taxify driver
Police are searching for anyone linked to Ezekiel Sekati's murder.
JOHANNESBURG - The employer of a Taxify driver who was killed in Soweto says she regrets introducing him to the cab-hailing service and now blames herself for his death.
Police are searching for anyone linked to Ezekiel Sekati's murder.
His body was found with two gunshot wounds at a Soweto mortuary. His vehicle was torched and abandoned in a field.
His employer, Angela Leboa, says she had good intentions when she gave Sekati the job.
“We called him when we heard of the accident and he said he was fine, that he was safe and had no people following him. He never told me he felt there was a car following him or something like that.”
Police are investigating a murder case.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Over 40 ANC branches reject Magashule's statement on KZN elective conference
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Mathunjwa blames Mineral Resources Dept for deaths in mining sector
-
Elsies River teen hit by brick dies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.