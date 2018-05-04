Dlamini Zuma to lead ministerial task team sent to deal with NW crisis
The 10-minister task team will comb through provincial departments to ascertain the extent of ill governance, maladministration and corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - A high-level ministerial task team set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the crisis in the North West province will meet in Mahikeng on Friday, to get to the bottom of the problems plaguing the provincial government.
The team, led by Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, will hold a series of meetings across different departments, to assess the extent and nature of the alleged corruption and maladministration.
There have been a series of violent protests in the area calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
While the African National Congress’ (ANC) top six has given Mahumapelo an ultimatum to resign or be fired, a team of senior ministers are trying to diagnose the problems caused by his administration and come up with possible solutions.
The Friday meeting comes after Ramaphosa and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi met with trade union Nehawu to find a way to end the two-month strike in the provincial Health Department.
Motsoaledi says that he is optimistic about reaching an end to the impasse in the sector.
The task team is expected to report back to Cabinet next Wednesday with a way forward, which may see placing the entire provincial government under administration.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
