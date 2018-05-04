De Lille seeks specific details from DA on allegations against her

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says that her legal team needs the DA to provide copies of a 30-page letter written by Mayco member JP Smith, which she believes kick-started the investigation into her.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is keeping to her word in seeking specific details from the Democratic Alliance (DA) regarding allegations leveled against her.

De Lille says that a Western Cape High Court hearing in which she challenged the Steenhuisen Report's findings was postponed on Thursday, as the party failed to provide evidence on which the report is based.

In January this year, a DA sub-committee headed by MP John Steenhuisen found, amongst others, that De Lille interfered with and manipulated appointments at a senior level within the city.

It also found that under the mayor’s leadership, that key decision-making structures had been stripped of powers and functions in a bid to give more decision-making power to De Lille.

She says that her legal team needs the DA to provide copies of a 30-page letter written by Mayco member JP Smith, which she believes kickstarted the investigation into her.

"There's an allegation that I have interfered with the appointment of a city manager with an SMS and my lawyers are after a copy of the SMS - who did I send the SMS to, the numbers, etc... That information is not forthcoming also."

The DA has rubbished De Lille's claims, adding it will not litigate through the media.