DA's East Region requests suspension of George mayor over graft, fraud

CAPE TOWN - Yet another mayor in a Democratic Alliance-led municipality is being scrutinised by his party amid an investigation into alleged corruption and fraud.

The DA's East Region has requested the party's federal and provincial leadership suspend George Mayor Melvin Naik from the party and party-related activities.

This comes after the Hawks raided the George municipal offices last week, along with the premises and homes of "people of interest."

Hawks members are investigating allegations of corruption related to procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.

The DA's East Region chairperson Jaco Londt: "We do understand that he's innocent until proven guilty but recent developments in George necessitated this move so that we can protect the brand of the party and the integrity of the DA where we are committeed to clean governance."

Londt says that he has received feedback from the federal leadership following the committee's submissions.

"They now need to follow their process. They will ask the mayor for written submissions as to why he should not be suspended from party and party related activities and then after they have received those subsmissions they will look at our request and make a decision on whether or not to go ahead with the suspensions."

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille and Matzikama Mayor Rhenda Stephan have both lost the confidence of their caucuses.