CT man gets 25 years for killing girlfriend’s baby
Pieter Van Tonder tortured and beat to death his girlfriend's 15-month-old baby Asheeqah Scott at his Delft home in September 2016.
CAPE TOWN - A man who murdered his girlfriend's 15-month-old baby has been handed a 25-year sentence and will be declared a dangerous criminal.
Pieter Van Tonder tortured and beat to death his girlfriend's baby Asheeqah Scott at his Delft home in September 2016. He admitted to being high on drugs at the time.
Judge Mushtak Parker has ordered the 37-year-old to appear before the Western Cape High Court in May 2043.
At that time, a judge must reconsider the 25-year sentence to determine whether he had been rehabilitated.
Judge Parker says while Van Tonder pleaded guilty to the toddler's murder, he failed to show remorse for the pointless and savage attack on a defenceless child.
Relatives outside court welcomed the hefty sentence.
“This is a baby that couldn’t defend herself and we’re satisfied with the sentence.”
The 15-month-old girl was struck all over her head and body and an autopsy found that at the time of her death, she had old wounds that were healing.
They included burn wounds from a broken bottleneck known as a white pipe, used to smoke mandrax and dagga.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
