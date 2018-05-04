Popular Topics
Caster Semenya wins 1,500m race in Doha Diamond League

She’s set a world lead, a personal best and broke her own South African record that she set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya celebrates winning gold in the Women's 800m final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia on 13 April 2018. Picture: AFP
South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya celebrates winning gold in the Women's 800m final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia on 13 April 2018. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Olympic and Commonwealth champion Caster Semenya has won the 1,500m race in a Diamond League meeting taking place in Doha, Qatar on Friday evening.

She’s set a world lead, a personal best and broke her own South African record that she set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Semenya’s victory comes a week after the IAAF announced its new regulations that would see female athletes undergo testosterone-reducing treatment to “level the playing fields”.

The 28-year-old has been at the centre of the IAAF’s new rule change because it will directly affect her, as she has shown to have high testosterone levels.

The rule affects athletes running races between 400m and 1,500m.

