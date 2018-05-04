Cape teen hit by brick dies

Sixteen-year-old Robin November and her father were travelling in his vehicle when the incident happened.

CAPE TOWN - A Bishop Lavis teenager who suffered severe head injuries after being hit by a brick has succumbed to her injuries.

A man allegedly tossed a brick at a woman on the side of the road when the object missed her and entered the vehicle through the side window.

November was in a coma in hospital since the incident happened last Saturday.

Family spokesperson Curvin November says: “She passed away an hour ago. We had planned a thanksgiving service on Sunday afternoon but we’ve changed it into a memorial service in Bishop Lavis.”