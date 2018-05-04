BusStrike: Unions to intensify mass action following wage talks deadlock

Satawu, Numsa, Tirisano, Tawusa and Towa say they will meet on Friday to finalise the details of the protests in various parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG – The five trade unions involved in the bus strike have now decided to embark on a mass action to intensify their industrial action after negotiations with employers hit another snag.

The decision comes after employers stuck to their initial offer of an 8% wage increase for the first year and 8.5% for the second year.

Unions wanted a 9.5 % increase for the first year and 8.5% for the second year.

The unions have moved down from their initial demand of a 12% salary hike among other demands.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has accused bus companies of being arrogant, declaring a war on commuters.

“They wasted our time and the only offer they were willing to engage in is the same offer which was presented us in the last round of mediation. They have shown the community at large the middle finger.”