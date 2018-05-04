#BusStrike: Unions to intensify mass action following wage talks deadlock
Satawu, Numsa, Tirisano, Tawusa and Towa say they will meet on Friday to finalise the details of the protests in various parts of the country.
JOHANNESBURG – The five trade unions involved in the bus strike have now decided to embark on a mass action to intensify their industrial action after negotiations with employers hit another snag.
The South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu), Numsa, Tirisano, Tawusa and Towa say they will meet on Friday to finalise the details of the protests in various parts of the country.
The decision comes after employers stuck to their initial offer of an 8% wage increase for the first year and 8.5% for the second year.
Unions wanted a 9.5 % increase for the first year and 8.5% for the second year.
The unions have moved down from their initial demand of a 12% salary hike among other demands.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has accused bus companies of being arrogant, declaring a war on commuters.
“They wasted our time and the only offer they were willing to engage in is the same offer which was presented us in the last round of mediation. They have shown the community at large the middle finger.”
Popular in Local
-
Makhosi Khoza joins Outa
-
Racism victim considering further action against Pam Golding Properties
-
Golden Highway blocked as protests in Joburg south flare up again
-
SA Express merger with SAA possible, says Gordhan
-
MUT: We failed students and Zolile Khumalo’s family
-
Police clear blocked roads after Joburg housing protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.