'Black Panther' up for 7 prizes at MTV Movie & TV Awards

'Black Panther' and 'Stranger Things' are dominating the MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations.

LONDON - Black Panther and Stranger Things are leading the way at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 getting the nod in seven and six categories respectively.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster has delighted audiences and critics, and now it has found itself on the shortlist for seven prizes at the upcoming event, including Best Movie and Best On-Screen Team.

Leading man Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular superhero - is nominated for Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero, while his castmates Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright are up for Best Villain Scene Stealer respectively.

Boseman and Winston Duke, who plays Wakanda warrior M'Baku, are also nominated in the Best Fight category.

On the TV side of the awards, Netflix sci-fi horror series Stranger Things is leading the way with nods in six categories.

As well as competing against the likes of Riverdale and Game of Thrones, for Best Show, it's also nominated for Best On-Screen Team but it will have to beat the ensembles that feature in Black Panther, It, Ready Player One and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Millie Bobby Brown is up for Best Performance in a Show, while she and Finn Wolfhard are nominated for Best Kiss, and their co-star Noah Schnapp has a chance at a prize for the Most Frightened Performance.

Rounding off the show's nominations, Dacre Montgomery is on the shortlist for Scene Stealer along with Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch, Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), and Black Panther's Wright.

Other notable nominees in the film categories include horror It with four nods and Girls Trip, Avengers: Infinity War, Wonder Woman and Star Wars: The Last Jedi which have all garnered three nominations.

TV shows that have achieved multiple nods include Riverdale and Game of Thrones with three apiece.

The ceremony will be held at Los Angeles' Barker Hangar on 18 June.