Bishops to forge ahead with fight for coal miners after silicosis suit

Bishop Abel Gabuza says they want to make sure workers who contracted diseases from working in coal mines are also compensated.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the landmark agreement between lawyers representing miners and over 30 gold mining companies in the silicosis class action law suite, a group of catholic bishops say they'll now forge ahead with the fight for the compensation of coal miners.

Bishop Abel Gabuza says there'll soon be discussion with relevant roleplayers, including the lawyers in the silicosis suite, to set mechanisms in place that will ensure workers who contracted diseases from working in coal mines are also compensated.

Gabuza says government should push mine owners that follow in the steps of the gold mines.

“I think this is for the good of people who worked in the mines; they need to be compensated. We’re working with the lawyers and we hope they will continue to assist in terms of following legal means so that we can find out exactly what could be done.”

At the same time, one of the lawyers representing miners in the silicosis suite Richard Spoor says preparations are already underway to seek the courts approval on the multi-billion rand agreement with companies.