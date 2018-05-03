ZolileKhumalo: Murder accused remanded in custody after court appearance

Thabani Mzolo is accused of murdering Khumalo in full view of her roommate at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on Tuesday.

DURBAN - Murder accused Thabani Mzolo will be remanded in custody for the next seven days in order for investigations into the killing of Zolile Khumalo to take place.

He will be back in court on 10 May, where a decision will be made on whether he will be granted bail.

Mzolo is accused of murdering Khumalo in full view of her roommate at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on Tuesday.

It’s understood that the armed Mzolo gained entry to the institution's offsite residence, posing as a friend.

He allegedly opened fire on the 21-year-old student after she broke off her relationship with him.

The university says that it is shocked by Khumalo’s murder.

Khumalo’s death has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Hundreds of students from the institution marched to the court on Thursday morning opposing the possible release of Mzolo.

He appeared to show no remorse as he entered the courtroom wearing a wide smile on his face before sitting in the dock.

Even during the very short court proceedings, Mzolo looked confident as Magistrate Mohammed Motala read out the charges.

The 23-year-old is facing a charge of premeditated murder and another for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

As he walked down to the police cells - he smiled again and held up his hands in what appears to imitate the pulling of a gun trigger.

