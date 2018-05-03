ZolileKhumalo: Murder accused remanded in custody after court appearance

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
Go

#ZolileKhumalo: Murder accused remanded in custody after court appearance

Thabani Mzolo is accused of murdering Khumalo in full view of her roommate at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on Tuesday.

Murder accused Thabani Mzolo appears in the Durban magistrates court on 3 May 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Murder accused Thabani Mzolo appears in the Durban magistrates court on 3 May 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
2 hours ago

DURBAN - Murder accused Thabani Mzolo will be remanded in custody for the next seven days in order for investigations into the killing of Zolile Khumalo to take place.

He will be back in court on 10 May, where a decision will be made on whether he will be granted bail.

Mzolo is accused of murdering Khumalo in full view of her roommate at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on Tuesday.

It’s understood that the armed Mzolo gained entry to the institution's offsite residence, posing as a friend.

He allegedly opened fire on the 21-year-old student after she broke off her relationship with him.

The university says that it is shocked by Khumalo’s murder.

Khumalo’s death has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Hundreds of students from the institution marched to the court on Thursday morning opposing the possible release of Mzolo.

He appeared to show no remorse as he entered the courtroom wearing a wide smile on his face before sitting in the dock.

Even during the very short court proceedings, Mzolo looked confident as Magistrate Mohammed Motala read out the charges.

The 23-year-old is facing a charge of premeditated murder and another for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

As he walked down to the police cells - he smiled again and held up his hands in what appears to imitate the pulling of a gun trigger.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA