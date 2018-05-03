Zolile Khumalo’s alleged killer due in court

It’s understood the armed suspect gained entry to the institution's offsite residence on Tuesday night, posing as a friend.

DURBAN - The man accused of murdering Zolile Khumalo in full view of her roommate at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) is expected to appear at Durban magistrates court on Thursday morning.

He allegedly opened fire on the 21-year-old student after she broke off her relationship with him.

The university says that it is shocked by Khumalo’s murder.

As the 23-year-old suspect prepares to appear in the dock for the first time, students at the MUT are due to suspend all academic activity to participate in a march against his release.

The SRC at the institution called on demonstrators to assemble at its Killarney residence at 9am as buses will rotate to collect them.

At the same time, as tributes and messages of outrage continue to be shared across social media, it appears that Khumalo’s alleged killer took to Facebook after the crime, saying, he would wake her up from the dead if he could, so they could address things verbally.

It’s understood that the suspect handed himself over to the police once they arrived at the crime scene.

