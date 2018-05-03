Zarah Hector’s family wants harsh punishment for killers

Renaldo van Rooyen and Taufeeq Ebrahim were convicted on Wednesday of Hector's 2016 murder.

CAPE TOWN - The family of murdered Kuils River mother, Zarah Hector, wants a harsh punishment for her killers.

Renaldo van Rooyen and Taufeeq Ebrahim were convicted on Wednesday of the woman's 2016 murder.

The 33-year-old’s body was found in plastic bags in a bushy area near Paarl in March 2016, a few days after she had been reported missing.

Judge Lister Nuku says that while both Van Rooyen and Ebrahim have pleaded not guilty and opted not to testify, they've placed themselves at the crime scene through their police statements.

The judge says that he's satisfied that the State has proven guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Nuku accepts the State's evidence that both men were in the company of the deceased on the day she was killed.

Witnesses have testified to seeing the BMW Z3 she was driving on that day in Van Rooyen's driveway.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Salt River a few days after Hector was reported missing.

A relative says that they'll only find closure once the entire case is concluded.

“We’ve been able to cope and manage but now we need this. Justice has been served.”

Sentencing proceedings will get under way next week.



(Edited by Shimoney Regter)