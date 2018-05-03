[LISTEN] Why the rand is trading at a near 5-month low

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.

CAPE TOWN - The rand strengthened slightly on Wednesday, but continued to trade at a near five-month low.

Most currency traders suggest that expectations of higher interest rates in the US is fuelling dollar strength.

Many emerging market currencies are down, with the rand one of the hardest hit.

Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns weighs in.

Listen to the audio above for more.