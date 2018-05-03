[WATCH LIVE] Eskom briefs SA on the state of its power system

1 down, 6 to go: Eskom announces 35-day coal stockpile
Business
Acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe is outlining the power utility's operational performance at a briefing at MegaWatt Park in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that load shedding this winter is unlikely as plans have been put in place to deal with coal shortages and maintenance.
He says despite concerns about power cuts and governance issues, Eskom is doing well in dealing with all its challenges.
WATCH: Eskom briefs SA on the state of its power system
