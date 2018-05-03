UN chief warns against scrapping Iran nuclear deal
US President Donald Trump has been threatening to pull out of the agreement, leading to diplomatic tensions with Iran as well as with US allies keen to preserve the agreement.
LONDON - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday against scrapping an international deal on Iran’s nuclear programme unless there was a good alternative in place.
US President Donald Trump has been threatening to pull out of the agreement, leading to diplomatic tensions with Iran as well as with US allies keen to preserve the agreement.
“If one day there is a better agreement to replace it it’s fine, but we should not scrap it unless we have a good alternative,” Guterres said in an interview with BBC Radio 4.
“I believe the JCPOA (the Iran nuclear deal) was an important diplomatic victory and I think it will be important to preserve it but I also believe there are areas in which it will be very important to have a meaningful dialogue because I see the region in a very dangerous position,” he said.
“I understand the concerns of some countries in relation to the Iranian influence in other countries of the region. So I think we should separate things.”
Popular in World
-
The richest countries with the weakest passports
-
More than 30 journalists killed around the world in 2018
-
Banning autonomous weapons not the answer
-
North Korea's Kim tells China he is committed to denuclearisation
-
Morocco is building a solar farm as big as Paris in the Sahara Desert
-
Giuliani says Trump repaid $130,000 his lawyer spent to quiet porn star
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.