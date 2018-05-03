Suspected jihadists kill at least 16 Tuaregs in northern Mali
The attacks occurred on Tuesday in the village of Tindibawen, 160km east of the town of Menaka near the border with Niger, and in a nearby village, Menaka Mayor Nanout Kotia told Reuters.
BAMAKO – Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 16 Tuareg civilians in attacks in northern Mali, just days after 40 Tuaregs were killed during similar raids on neighbouring villages, local authorities said on Wednesday.
The attacks occurred on Tuesday in the village of Tindibawen, 160km east of the town of Menaka near the border with Niger, and in a nearby village, Menaka Mayor Nanout Kotia told Reuters.
Local lawmaker Bajan Ag Hamatou said 16 Tuareg civilians had been killed in the attack. The MSA-GATIA, a Tuareg militia coalition in northern Mali, said jihadists had executed 17 civilians, including elderly people burnt alive in their homes.
“Most of those killed belong to the Imghad group, which is the ethnicity of the majority of GATIA fighters,” said Kotia.
Violence has escalated in recent months as jihadist groups, once confined to the remote north of the west African state, have exploited ethnic tensions to recruit Fulani herders and extend their presence farther south.
Black Fulani herders have come into conflict with mostly lighter-skinned Tuareg pastoralists over access to scarce water points. Some have joined the ranks of Islamic State’s local affiliate, which is active in the Menaka region.
The rising violence has cast doubt on the feasibility of elections scheduled for the end of July, in which President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is expected to seek a second term.
The Fulani community along the Mali-Niger border has also accused Tuareg militia of committing executions. Last week Fulani leaders said MSA-GATIA had summarily executed or arbitrarily arrested scores of young Fulani between 30 March and 7 April.
MSA-GATIA says it only targets armed militants and never civilians. French forces in Mali, who cooperate with MSA-GATIA to battle the jihadists, also say they are not aware of executions committed by the militia.
Popular in Africa
-
Morocco is building a solar farm as big as Paris in the Sahara Desert
-
Gunmen kidnap German nurse from ICRC in Somali capital
-
Ethiopian state of emergency must end, says journalist freed from jail
-
Trump sends Buhari back home with stern warnings
-
15 dead after church attack in Central African Republic
-
Zimbabwe says will issue cannabis licences to growers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.