SPCA condemns killing of Shamba the lion

The video shows the lion, named Shamba, grabbing a man who tried to run away from the animal in a closed off area.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Council of SPCAs has strongly condemned the killing of a lion that attacked a man in Limpopo while in captivity, calling it unnecessary.

Footage of the incident over the weekend has gone viral, sparking outrage.

"This incident highlights the very reason why wild animals should not be kept in captivity and further indicates that the public should stop supporting facilities that keep wild animals in captivity,” says Martie Rossouw, manager of the NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit.

“Furthermore, we strongly discourage wildlife interactions as this could result in the same display of behaviour, putting the public at risk as well as compromising the animal’s well-being and possibly resulting in their unnecessary death."

The British wildlife park owner is recovering in hospital after being mauled, while Shamba was shot dead.

WARNING: Video footage may upset sensitive readers

This is how shamba got killed, may hz soul rest in peace #RIPShamba. pic.twitter.com/JvZO74t1XD — Ice-t Piliso (@Ice_tPiliso) May 3, 2018