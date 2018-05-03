Silicosis: Disagreements with gold mining firms still need to be resolved
The companies and representatives of the nearly 100,000 eligible miners who contracted silicosis and turburculosis intend to settle the matter on Thursday, if all goes according to plan.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing thousands of miners in a class action suit says that disagreements with 32 gold mine companies still need to be resolved before an out of court settlement can be announced.
If the agreement is signed, it will be an historic moment which could pave the way forward for other class action lawsuits in the country.
The lawyer acting on behalf of the miners, Richard Spoor: "There's a process that needs to follow any signing, in which the terms of which the terms of agreement are communicated to people across the sub-continent as interested parties and they get an opportunity to comment on the agreement before the court will sign it off."
