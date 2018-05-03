Schoeman to make first start for Lions
Marnus Schoeman replaces his Captain Franco Mostert who shifts to lock in the place of Marvin Orie who drops down to the bench.
JOHANNESBURG- Livewire flanker Marnus Schoeman will make his first run on start for the Lions when they take on the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.
Schoeman replaces his Captain Franco Mostert who shifts to lock in the place of Marvin Orie who drops down to the bench.
Kwagga Smith will wear the number 8 jersey in place of Hacjivah Dayimani while Cyle Brink completes the loose trio.
In the backline, Nic Groom also earns a first start for his new franchise since joining from English club Northampton, while winger Aphiwe Dyantyi returns from a pectoral injury to take his place on the wing in the place of Madosh Tambwe.
Kick off in Wellington is at 11:35.
Lions:
15 Andries Coetzee,
14 Ruan Combrink,
13 Lionel Mapoe,
12 Harold Vorster,
11 Aphiwe Dyantyi,
10 Elton Jantjies,
9 Nic Groom,
8 Kwagga Smith,
7 Cyle Brink,
6 Marnus Schoeman,
5 Franco Mostert (c),
4 Lourens Erasmus,
3 Jacobie Adriaanse,
2 Malcolm Marx,
1 Dylan Smith.
Subs:
16 Robbie Coetzee,
17 Ruan Dreyer,
18 Johannes Jonker,
19 Marvin Orie,
20 Hacjivah Dayimani,
21 Ashlon Davids,
22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg,
23 Sylvian Mahuza.
Popular in Sport
-
Bafana name strong preliminary COSAFA Cup squad
-
Irvin Khoza: I don't know Jennifer Ferguson, I've never met or spoken to her
-
Athletics SA to challenge IAAF's new female regulations
-
Andile Jali set for PSL return with top side
-
Caster Semenya: I accept myself, I am proud of myself
-
Folau stands firm in beliefs ahead of Waratahs comeback
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.