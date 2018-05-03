Schoeman to make first start for Lions

Marnus Schoeman replaces his Captain Franco Mostert who shifts to lock in the place of Marvin Orie who drops down to the bench.

JOHANNESBURG- Livewire flanker Marnus Schoeman will make his first run on start for the Lions when they take on the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

Schoeman replaces his Captain Franco Mostert who shifts to lock in the place of Marvin Orie who drops down to the bench.

Kwagga Smith will wear the number 8 jersey in place of Hacjivah Dayimani while Cyle Brink completes the loose trio.

In the backline, Nic Groom also earns a first start for his new franchise since joining from English club Northampton, while winger Aphiwe Dyantyi returns from a pectoral injury to take his place on the wing in the place of Madosh Tambwe.

Kick off in Wellington is at 11:35.

Lions:

15 Andries Coetzee,

14 Ruan Combrink,

13 Lionel Mapoe,

12 Harold Vorster,

11 Aphiwe Dyantyi,

10 Elton Jantjies,

9 Nic Groom,

8 Kwagga Smith,

7 Cyle Brink,

6 Marnus Schoeman,

5 Franco Mostert (c),

4 Lourens Erasmus,

3 Jacobie Adriaanse,

2 Malcolm Marx,

1 Dylan Smith.

Subs:

16 Robbie Coetzee,

17 Ruan Dreyer,

18 Johannes Jonker,

19 Marvin Orie,

20 Hacjivah Dayimani,

21 Ashlon Davids,

22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg,

23 Sylvian Mahuza.