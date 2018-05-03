Popular Topics
Satawu now looking at other ways to intensify protests

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says the employers are negotiating in bad faith.

FILE: Long queues could be seen at a Mitchells Plain bus terminal in Cape Town on 18 April 2018 as commuters waited for alternative transport to get them to work amid a nationwide bus strike. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Long queues could be seen at a Mitchells Plain bus terminal in Cape Town on 18 April 2018 as commuters waited for alternative transport to get them to work amid a nationwide bus strike. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says it is now looking at other ways to intensify its protests after yet another deadlock in wage negotiations.

Employers are now sticking to their initial offer of 8% for the first year and 8.5% for the second year.

The union and employers met on Thursday in an attempt to end the bus strike which is in its third week.

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says they were supposed to agree on a 9.5% increase for the first year and 8.5% for the second year but this didn't happen.

She says the employers are negotiating in bad faith.

“Throughout the week, they have been denying that they gave us an ultimatum that if we didn’t accept that offer by yesterday then they would revert that to the media in the latest proposal. But that is exactly what they have done.”

At the same time,Eyewitness News has been told bus drivers are meeting on a field alongside the N2 highway incoming at Borchards Quarry bridge in Cape Town.

It's believed they are having a meeting and are gathered in their personal vehicles.

Officials are on the scene.

The strike is in its third week and affects 370,000 commuters in Cape Town.

