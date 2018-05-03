Popular Topics
Sasco: Institutions should prioritise student safety

In recent incidents, a female student at MUT Zolile Khumalo was murdered at the institution's residence and another female student at TUT was assaulted on campus.

FILE: Members of the South African Students Congress of Wits gathered on Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg to voice their concerns about gender-based violence and murders that have been highlighted in the news recently. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: Members of the South African Students Congress of Wits gathered on Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg to voice their concerns about gender-based violence and murders that have been highlighted in the news recently. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Student Congress (Sasco) says institutions of higher learning should make student safety a priority.

Sasco is referring to the recent incidents that occurred at the Mangosuthu University of Technology where a female student Zolile Khumalo was murdered at the institution's residence and another female student at the Tshwane University of Technology was assaulted on campus.

President of Sasco Avela Mjajubane says students cannot leave their homes to put their lives in danger in institutions of higher learning.

“And then the safety of students around campus, it means this is compromised if such incidents happen. So actually, as Sasco also we are flabbergasted about those actions.”

