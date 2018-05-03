Sandile Mantsoe gets 32 years for Karabo Mokoena's murder
On Wednesday he was found guilty of murdering Karabo Mokoena last year and burning her body.
JOHANNESBURG - Sandile Mantsoe has been handed an effective 32 years in jail for the murder of Karabo Mokoena.
On Wednesday he was found guilty of murdering 22-year-old Mokoena last year and burning her body.
He was also convicted of assaulting the young woman and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by burning her body.
Mantsoe received 30 years for murder, five for assault - and four for defeating the ends of justice - some of which will run concurrently, with two years taken off in the interest of mercy.
#SandileMantsoe #KaraboMokoena— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018
Judge has left the court to go over his notes. All parties have agreed to work through lunch to settle without further postponement. Accused takes a moment with friends. LAM pic.twitter.com/tgPEDUEK64
Mantsoe: I would like to offer my apologies to the Mokoena family, my family and the community at large. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018
Mantsoe: Prison is an opportunity to self introspect. In the short time I’ve been inside prison I’ve already started inspiring others to change their lives. #KaraboMokoena #Sandilemantsoe— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018
Mantsoe: I’m very remorseful. I feel like I failed Karabo because she wanted us to settle down and I didn’t want to. #Karabomokoena #Sandilemantsoe KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018
Mantsoe: I apologize for burning Karabo.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018
I did not kill her.#SandileMantsoe #Karabomokoena
KM
Mantsoe: I’m a very smart guy. If I really wanted to do something elaborate I would have done better. #Karabomantsoe#Sandilemokoena— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018
KM
