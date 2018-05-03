Sandile Mantsoe's lawyer set to appeal conviction & sentence

Sandile Mantsoe has been sentenced to 32 years behind bars in the Johannesburg High Court for the murder of Karabo Mokoena.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe's defence team has indicated in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday afternoon that it will be applying for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence.

Mantsoe has been sentenced to 32 years behind bars in the Johannesburg High Court for the murder of Karabo Mokoena.

Judge Peet Johnson handed down the sentence on Thursday afternoon, saying five years are for assault, four for defeating the ends of justice some of which will run concurrently, with two years taken off in the interest of mercy.

Mantsoe’s legal representative advocate Victor Simelane says the sentence handed by Judge Johnson is unnecessarily harsh.

“You would expect sentences of this nature for people who go out there with firearms, robbing banks not a matter which flowed from a love affair.”

Simelane says he doesn’t think Mantsoe’s decision not to take the stand worked against him.

“Sandile took a stand on two different occasions. The first one was at the time of a trial within a trial, and there the judge actually said he was lying. So, therefore, you can think for yourself if I actually called him during the main trial, what would have happened.”

He says his client has instructed them to apply for leave to appeal both the conviction and the sentence within the next 14 days.

[WATCH] Moment of sentencing for #SandileMantsoe who was found guilty of murdering #KaraboMokoena. LAM pic.twitter.com/uhaTVGpNU0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018