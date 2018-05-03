Sandile Mantsoe's lawyer set to appeal conviction & sentence
Sandile Mantsoe has been sentenced to 32 years behind bars in the Johannesburg High Court for the murder of Karabo Mokoena.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe's defence team has indicated in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday afternoon that it will be applying for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence.
Mantsoe has been sentenced to 32 years behind bars in the Johannesburg High Court for the murder of Karabo Mokoena.
Judge Peet Johnson handed down the sentence on Thursday afternoon, saying five years are for assault, four for defeating the ends of justice some of which will run concurrently, with two years taken off in the interest of mercy.
Mantsoe’s legal representative advocate Victor Simelane says the sentence handed by Judge Johnson is unnecessarily harsh.
“You would expect sentences of this nature for people who go out there with firearms, robbing banks not a matter which flowed from a love affair.”
Simelane says he doesn’t think Mantsoe’s decision not to take the stand worked against him.
“Sandile took a stand on two different occasions. The first one was at the time of a trial within a trial, and there the judge actually said he was lying. So, therefore, you can think for yourself if I actually called him during the main trial, what would have happened.”
He says his client has instructed them to apply for leave to appeal both the conviction and the sentence within the next 14 days.
[WATCH] Moment of sentencing for #SandileMantsoe who was found guilty of murdering #KaraboMokoena. LAM pic.twitter.com/uhaTVGpNU0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018
#SandileMantsoe is sentenced to 32 years for assault, murder plus defeating ends of justice #KaraboMokoena— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018
LAM pic.twitter.com/dobRm6B0qd
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Sandile Mantsoe gets 32 years for Karabo Mokoena's murder
-
ANC NWC reportedly recommends Mahumapelo steps down
-
Taxpayers paid nearly R900k for Malusi Gigaba's wife to accompany him on trips
-
Gordhan to appoint forensic investigators to probe Alexkor
-
MUT student shot dead allegedly by ex-boyfriend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.