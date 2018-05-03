Saftu calls for nationalisation of mines
Saftu says the gold industry has already lost over 60,000 jobs over the last 13 years, which puts communities and families in misery.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is calling for the nationalisation of mines in the country.
This follows the announcement by Pan African Resources that it will shut down its Evander Mine in Mpumalanga which will result in job losses.
The federation says the gold industry has already lost over 60,000 jobs over the last 13 years, which puts communities and families in misery.
Saftu's Patrick Craven said: “Mines are national assets. They shouldn’t just be a commodity which is there to make profit, we need as the economy as a whole and the people as a whole. It’s very important in rebuilding the economy, creating jobs and increasing the wealth of the country.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.