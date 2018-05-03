Saftu calls for nationalisation of mines

Saftu says the gold industry has already lost over 60,000 jobs over the last 13 years, which puts communities and families in misery.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is calling for the nationalisation of mines in the country.

This follows the announcement by Pan African Resources that it will shut down its Evander Mine in Mpumalanga which will result in job losses.

The federation says the gold industry has already lost over 60,000 jobs over the last 13 years, which puts communities and families in misery.

Saftu's Patrick Craven said: “Mines are national assets. They shouldn’t just be a commodity which is there to make profit, we need as the economy as a whole and the people as a whole. It’s very important in rebuilding the economy, creating jobs and increasing the wealth of the country.”