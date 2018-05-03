Popular Topics
Go

SA ranks third among African nations on media freedom

Reporters Without Borders lists Ghana highest on the continent, with Eritrea at the bottom of the 182 countries judged.

Mourners and journalists carry the body of Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, during his funeral in Gaza City on 7 April 2018. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

PRETORIA – On World Press Day, South Africa ranks third among Africa nations on the media freedom barometer.

Reporters Without Borders lists Ghana highest on the continent, with Eritrea at the bottom of the 182 countries judged.

Every year, Reporters Without Borders questions experts on the independence, pluralism, media environment, self-censorship, transparency and legislative framework of the media in their countries.

Its 2018 list is again topped by Norway.

Ghana, in 23rd place overall, beats Namibia this year to the top African spot.

Eritrea has the poorest showing among African countries while North Korea is last on the international ranking.

On this day, set up a quarter of a century ago to pay tribute to reporters who’ve died exercising their profession, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls on governments to strengthen press freedom, and to protect journalists.

He says promoting a free media is standing up for our right to truth.

World rankings on press freedom

World map showing country rankings on press freedom compiled by Reporters without Borders.

Timeline

