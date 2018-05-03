SA ranks third among African nations on media freedom
PRETORIA – On World Press Day, South Africa ranks third among Africa nations on the media freedom barometer.
Reporters Without Borders lists Ghana highest on the continent, with Eritrea at the bottom of the 182 countries judged.
Every year, Reporters Without Borders questions experts on the independence, pluralism, media environment, self-censorship, transparency and legislative framework of the media in their countries.
Its 2018 list is again topped by Norway.
Ghana, in 23rd place overall, beats Namibia this year to the top African spot.
Eritrea has the poorest showing among African countries while North Korea is last on the international ranking.
On this day, set up a quarter of a century ago to pay tribute to reporters who’ve died exercising their profession, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls on governments to strengthen press freedom, and to protect journalists.
He says promoting a free media is standing up for our right to truth.
World map showing country rankings on press freedom compiled by Reporters without Borders.
Today is World Press Freedom Day. Our Government in Bengal has always respected journalists and recognised the key role they play. 1/2 #WPFD2018— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 3, 2018
In support of World Press Freedom Day, we're encouraging all our readers to seek a more informed understanding by reading a wide range of news sources. It's something that is only possible thanks to a free press. https://t.co/enKpkDg8nb #ReadMoreListenMore pic.twitter.com/OoSvDxR4Ob— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 2, 2018
Many praise to the Somali media as we mark the World Press Freedom Day. You’ve shown resilience and commitment to your work, even under tough circumstances.— Mohamed Farmaajo (@M_Farmaajo) May 3, 2018
My administration is committed to protecting the freedom of expression, a right enshrined in our Provisional Constitution.
