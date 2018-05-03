#RIPShamba: South Africans pay tribute to Shamba the lion
The video shows the lion, named Shamba, grabbing a man who tried to run away from the animal in a closed off area.
JOHANNESBURG – Social media has reacted to the killing of Shamba the lion, who was put down after attacking a the owner of the wildlife park he was kept.
Footage of the incident, in which Shamba attacks the man after he entered the enclosure, has gone viral, sparking outrage.
The video shows the lion grabbing the man, who tried to run away from the animal, and then dragging him further into the enclosure.
The British wildlife park owner is recovering in hospital after being mauled, while Shamba was shot dead.
South Africans on Twitter have had their say on the incident.
WARNING: Video footage may upset sensitive readers
This is how shamba got killed, may hz soul rest in peace #RIPShamba. pic.twitter.com/JvZO74t1XD— Ice-t Piliso (@Ice_tPiliso) May 3, 2018
We more concerned about the Lion @Julius_S_Malema 😂😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/8ZT6NV3T0n— Wayne_Van_Der_Huto (@WayneHuto) May 3, 2018
#RIPShamba good morning to all south africans. breaking news is that shamba will be laid to rest this Saturday, the funeral will be at Kruger national park with the presence of the president and CIC as the MC. pic.twitter.com/PTST1YjGOv— Reabetswe (@rmkosana) May 3, 2018
Cape Town Stadium must be changed to SHAMBA Stadium👏🏽👏🏽...#RIPShamba pic.twitter.com/iQZZKP0O1j— Sunday School Dropout🚪 🚶🏽 (@SakumziAdam) May 2, 2018
