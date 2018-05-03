#RandReport: Rand lifted by Fed signals; stocks slip
At 1520 GMT the rand was 0.2% firmer at 12.6800 per dollar, after earlier trading as much as 1.1% stronger versus the US currency.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand strengthened on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve avoided a hawkish tone at its latest monetary policy meeting, while stocks slipped.
At 1520 GMT the rand was 0.2% firmer at 12.6800 per dollar, after earlier trading as much as 1.1% stronger versus the US currency.
The rand gained in line with other emerging markets, which saw a relief rally as the Fed kept rates unchanged and did not signal that it was set to quicken the pace of rate hikes.
“Because we didn’t see a hawkish tilt from the Fed, the rand is recovering on the back of that,” said Halen Bothma, an analyst at ETM Analytics.
The rand struck its lowest against the dollar in more than four months on Wednesday, after several weeks of losses that have erased all of the gains since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected leader of the ruling African National Congress in December.
Investor sentiment towards South Africa improved markedly after Ramaphosa was elected ANC leader and replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma as head of state in February. But investors now want to see signs that Ramaphosa will make good on promises to reform the economy.
Bothma at ETM Analytics said he expected the rand to be relatively resilient in the coming weeks because of favourable trade dynamics, benign inflation and a pause in rate cuts by the South African central bank.
Bonds were little changed on Thursday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 down less than 1 basis point to 8.325%.
The tone on the local bourse was bearish, however, in line with a subdued mood for global equities.
The Top-40 index closed down 2.22% at 50,408 points and the All-Share index fell 2.01% to 57,273 points.
Market heavyweight Naspers contributed to the downward trend, closing down 4.45% at R2878.77, after a fall in China’s Tencent Holdings, in which Naspers is a major shareholder.
Dis-Chem Pharmacies lost 5.64% to R35.29 ahead of the publication of its results on Friday.
Most sectors ended lower, including banks and retailers.
One of the biggest gainers was South African telecom giant MTN Group, which rose 1.13% to R127.7 after it reported a 9.1% rise in its revenue for the quarter to the end of March.
Popular in Business
-
3 Transnet executives resign
-
Gordhan to appoint forensic investigators to probe Alexkor
-
Eskom: Recovery plan to avoid load shedding working well
-
11 Sibanye-Stillwater miners still trapped, two taken to hospital
-
Absa drops KPMG as external auditor
-
Gordhan: Damage caused by state capture extends far beyond SOEs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.