Rabada, Markram dominate CSA awards nomination list

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas Young Guns, Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram, dominate the nominations for the 2017/18 Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards.

The gala event to honour South Africa’s top performing cricketers over the past year will take place on 2 June 2018 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The CSA Awards judging panel recently finalised the nominations list for the event.

Rabada, the world’s top ranked Test bowler, has been nominated in the following four categories: SA Cricketer of the Year, Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year, Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year and RAM Delivery of the Year. In addition, he could secure his peers’ vote as SA Players’ Player of the Year and could be a contender for SA Fans’ Cricketer of the Year.

He was previously named SA Cricketer of the Year in 2016 and has the chance to emulate Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers in winning the award twice.

This is the first year that Markram qualifies for one of the national awards, having only made his debut in the Sunfoil Test series against Bangladesh in September last year that has seen him rocket into the top 10 Test match batting rankings in the space of only 10 matches. He has been nominated in no fewer than three categories: SA Cricketer of the Year, Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year and International Newcomer of the Year.

The youthful theme continues with Lungi Ngidi being nominated for the RAM Delivery of the Year, in addition to the International Newcomer of the Year awards.

In addition to Rabada and Markram, the other nominations for CSA’s supreme award, the SA Cricketer of the Year, are AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar and Vernon Philander.

The trio have also been nominated for Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year, while De Villiers also has a nomination for Standard Bank T20 International Cricketer of the Year.

In the women’s section, there are four nominations each for Momentum Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and three nominations for teenage star Laura Wolvaardt.