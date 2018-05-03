Police on scene after body found at Buttskop level crossing

Police have cordoned off an area next to the railway line where a man’s body was discovered. It appears he’d been stabbed to death.

CAPE TOWN - Police are on scene at the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath where a body has been found next to the railway line.

Transport officials are also in the area to provide details about a deadly crash involving a train and bakkie in which seven people were killed last week.

Some residents living near the rail crossing have labelled the area as a place of doom.

Distraught family members say the deceased, Heinrich Carolus, would have celebrated his birthday on Thursday.

On Freedom Day, seven people were killed when the bakkie they were travelling in was hit by a train.

It’s the second such tragedy at the crossing since 2010 when 10 children died under similar circumstances.

Transport minister Blaze Nzimande was expected to give a briefing later on Thursday on details of the investigation into Friday’s crash.