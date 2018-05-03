Parliament accused of ‘dragging feet’ over inquiry into Public Protector
The DA’s complaint against Busisiwe Mkhwebane includes her grossly over-reaching her powers when she recommended that the Constitution be amended to alter the mandate of the Reserve Bank.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Parliament and Speaker Baleka Mbete of dragging their feet in deciding whether to institute an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
The party’s chief whip, John Steenhuisen, on Thursday told Parliament’s programme committee it is imperative the DA’s complaint against Mkhwebane is dealt with swiftly.
The DA wrote to Mbete last year asking for Parliament to institute a process to remove Mkhwebane from office.
It’s accused her of misconduct, incapacity or incompetence.
The DA’s complaint against Mkhwebane includes her grossly over-reaching her powers when she recommended that the Constitution be amended to alter the mandate of the Reserve Bank.
Steenhuisen says he should be allowed to make a submission on the reasons why the party wants Mkhwebane removed.
“I don’t think a committee should have the prerogative to simply ignore it, particularly given the gravity of the complaint.”
Mkhwebane’s removal would require the support of two-thirds of the National Assembly should an inquiry make findings against her.
National Assembly house chairperson Cedric Frolick says the issue has been taken up with the justice portfolio committee and he will have a report ready by next week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
