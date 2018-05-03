Pam Golding says taking racism case against agent seriously

Social media user Sifiso Masilela posted a screen grab earlier this week of an exchange via text message between him and a Pam Golding agent in White River in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Pam Golding properties says it's treating a case of racism involving one of its agents very seriously and it condemns any such discrimination.

Social media user Sifiso Masilela posted a screengrab earlier this week of an exchange via text message between him and a Pam Golding agent in White River in Mpumalanga.

In the conversation, the agent told Masilela that the owners of a place he was hoping to rent, only wanted white people to stay there.

The company's CEO Andrew Golding has confirmed the exchange took place and says it should never have happened in the first place.

“There was a breakdown in the qualities and procedures of the office and we are conducting a full investigation at the moment, we absolutely do not condone any kind of discrimination and this was an absolute breach of our procedures.”

Golding says as a rule, the company refuses to take racist landlords' business and once it was alerted to the issue, it immediately resigned from the mandate.

He says it appears a lapse in training may have been to blame.

“Unfortunately the agent who was an intern had not been sufficiently briefed in terms of the policies and procedures of the office. The problem lies with the management of the office and the policies and procedures of the office and not the intern’s fault.”

The company has reached out to Masilela to apologise and has also extended its apologies to anyone else affected.

VICTIM SPEAKS OUT

The victim at the centre of a case of racism involving an agent from Pam Golding Properties says he will accept the company's apology in the interest of unity.

Masilela says he received a call from Golding on Thursday afternoon.

“He apologised and explained that that correspondence was between me and an intern. Not too sure if I buy the intern story but he did apologise, saying that such behaviour is unacceptable.”

He says what happened to him is highly unacceptable and he's convinced he is not the only customer to have been discriminated against in this way.

“I’d like to also promote that if such occurs, that there is discrimination, it doesn’t have to be racial discrimination we have to actually publicise it in order to improve the situation in our country in terms of discrimination.”