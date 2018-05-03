Over 30 mines sign settlement in silicosis matter

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
Go

Over 30 mines sign settlement in silicosis matter

This class action lawsuit is seen as a landmark case which is the first of its kind in South Africa.

Members of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) & Sonke Gender Justice protesting outside court to show their support for ex-miners seeking compensation for contracting silicosis while working underground. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
Members of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) & Sonke Gender Justice protesting outside court to show their support for ex-miners seeking compensation for contracting silicosis while working underground. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - More than 30 gold mine companies have signed an out of court settlement, which will pave the way for compensation for thousands of miners who contracted tuberculosis and silicosis.

There are still no details about the amount involved or how much each miner will receive.

The miners' legal representative Richard Spoor says the aim is for a trust to be established, which will be run independently.

“It’s been a long time coming, we began this litigation in 2005 and we established the right to sue in 2011. It’s huge in terms of the number of people covered and affected by it, I think in terms of the parties as well.”

This class action lawsuit is seen as a landmark case which is the first of its kind in South Africa.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA