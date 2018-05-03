One dead after taxi ploughs into protesters in Mitchells Plain
Residents from several communities had gathered to protest against the unrest that broke out in the area this week.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been killed after a taxi ploughed into a crowd of protesters in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday night.
Two people were also injured.
Residents from several communities had gathered to protest against the unrest that broke out in the area this week.
Some community members of the Siqalo informal settlement ran amok in a service delivery demonstration this week.
At least 30 people have been arrested for the violence.
Law enforcement's Wayne Dyason says: “Incidents of stone throwing and burning of tyres occurred. Officers also reported incidents of live rounds being fired at them. SAPS used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowds. One person was run over by a taxi. He was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries on scene.”
#SiqaloProtests Residents are demanding better service delivery in the area. GLS pic.twitter.com/7tFOVbfNeH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
#Siqaloprotest Residents marching through the streets of Mitchells Plain. GLS pic.twitter.com/boCE8EGCbf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.