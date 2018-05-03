One dead after taxi ploughs into protesters in Mitchells Plain

Residents from several communities had gathered to protest against the unrest that broke out in the area this week.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been killed after a taxi ploughed into a crowd of protesters in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday night.

Two people were also injured.

Residents from several communities had gathered to protest against the unrest that broke out in the area this week.

Some community members of the Siqalo informal settlement ran amok in a service delivery demonstration this week.

At least 30 people have been arrested for the violence.

Law enforcement's Wayne Dyason says: “Incidents of stone throwing and burning of tyres occurred. Officers also reported incidents of live rounds being fired at them. SAPS used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowds. One person was run over by a taxi. He was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

#SiqaloProtests Residents are demanding better service delivery in the area. GLS pic.twitter.com/7tFOVbfNeH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

#Siqaloprotest Residents marching through the streets of Mitchells Plain. GLS pic.twitter.com/boCE8EGCbf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)