Nzimande says Buttskop crossing becoming a ‘slaughterhouse’

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has described the notorious Buttskop Railway Crossing as a "slaughter place."

Nzimande visited the area earlier on Thursday following a deadly crash on Freedom Day that claimed the lives of seven people.

An investigation into the incident has not yet been concluded.

It's a new transport minister but residents’ demands remain the same; concerned locals pleaded with Nzimande to ensure a footbridge is built over the Buttskop level-crossing.

“Twenty-seven people in the 30 years I’ve stayed here have died on this railway line. And I told the minister that short-term solution is a bridge and visibility,” said one resident.

Nzimande says he's concerned: “We cannot allow this to become like a permanent slaughterhouse. We need to do something pretty quickly.”

Last Friday, the seven people were killed when the bakkie they were travelling in was hit by a train.

It’s the second such tragedy at the crossing since 2010 when 10 children died under similar circumstances.

