Nzimande says Buttskop crossing becoming a ‘slaughterhouse’
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande visited the area earlier on Thursday following a deadly crash on Freedom Day that claimed the lives of seven people.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has described the notorious Buttskop Railway Crossing as a "slaughter place."
Nzimande visited the area earlier on Thursday following a deadly crash on Freedom Day that claimed the lives of seven people.
An investigation into the incident has not yet been concluded.
It's a new transport minister but residents’ demands remain the same; concerned locals pleaded with Nzimande to ensure a footbridge is built over the Buttskop level-crossing.
“Twenty-seven people in the 30 years I’ve stayed here have died on this railway line. And I told the minister that short-term solution is a bridge and visibility,” said one resident.
Nzimande says he's concerned: “We cannot allow this to become like a permanent slaughterhouse. We need to do something pretty quickly.”
Last Friday, the seven people were killed when the bakkie they were travelling in was hit by a train.
It’s the second such tragedy at the crossing since 2010 when 10 children died under similar circumstances.
WATCH: 'We cannot allow Buttskop to be a permanent slaughter house'
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Sandile Mantsoe gets 32 years for Karabo Mokoena's murder
-
ANC NWC reportedly recommends Mahumapelo steps down
-
Sandile Mantsoe's lawyer set to appeal conviction & sentence
-
Taxpayers paid nearly R900k for Malusi Gigaba's wife to accompany him on trips
-
Gordhan to appoint forensic investigators to probe Alexkor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.