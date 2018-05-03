NW Health Dept expected to table budget in legislature

The department has been placed under administration while the provincial hospital is currently being run by the SA Military Health Service.

JOHANNESBURG – The North West Department of Health is on Thursday expected to table its budget in the legislature amid protests preventing optimal service delivery, with officials at facilities and the department's head office prevented from working.

The department has been placed under administration while the provincial hospital is currently being run by the SA Military Health Service.

Spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane says that despite its current problems, the department is compelled to present its budget.

“What’s key is the parting of the budget because we need to say to the legislature we’ve been allocated this money, they need to approve it. The team from national will then sit with the department and come with a costed plan of action.”