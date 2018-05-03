NW Health Dept expected to table budget in legislature

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
Go

NW Health Dept expected to table budget in legislature

The department has been placed under administration while the provincial hospital is currently being run by the SA Military Health Service.

The North West Department of Health head office in Mahikeng. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
The North West Department of Health head office in Mahikeng. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The North West Department of Health is on Thursday expected to table its budget in the legislature amid protests preventing optimal service delivery, with officials at facilities and the department's head office prevented from working.

The department has been placed under administration while the provincial hospital is currently being run by the SA Military Health Service.

Spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane says that despite its current problems, the department is compelled to present its budget.

“What’s key is the parting of the budget because we need to say to the legislature we’ve been allocated this money, they need to approve it. The team from national will then sit with the department and come with a costed plan of action.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA