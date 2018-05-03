NW ANC: Mahumapelo must be given opportunity to defend himself
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is facing serious claims of corruption and maladministration amid ongoing protests calling for his recall.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) leadership in the North West is rallying behind Premier Supra Mahumapelo despite a decision for the ANC’s top six leaders to begin urgent talks with him about his fate.
Acting ANC provincial secretary Susan Dantjie says that they welcome the announcement by the party's national working committee because it will give Mahumapelo a chance to respond to accusations.
Mahumapelo is facing serious claims of corruption and maladministration amid ongoing protests calling for his recall.
The ANC’s top leadership held a series of meetings in the North West where they heard a range of accusations placing Mahumapelo at the centre of rampant corruption.
Dantjie says that the ANC in the province believes that Mahumapelo should be given an opportunity to defend himself.
She says that before the ANC’s top brass take a decision on the premier's fate, he should respond to the accusations.
“We view this as an opportunity that he has been requesting from the leadership to listen to him, because allegations are allegations.”
Details of the meeting between Mahumapelo and the ANC top six are yet to be confirmed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
