NPA seeks life sentence for convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe
The Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday found Mantsoe guilty of killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will be arguing for a life sentence for convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe.
The Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday found Mantsoe guilty of killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst.
Judge Peet Johnson found that the State failed to prove that the murder was premeditated, which could steer the court away from the prescribed sentence of life behind bars.
The NPA's Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says: “Such evidence does stand in court, guided of course by the law of evidence and in relation to circumstantial evidence, the inference sought to be drawn must actually be inconsistent with proven evidence.”
Mantsoe, a married father of three, has admitted to dumping Mokoena’s body but has insisted throughout his trial that the 22-year-old committed suicide.
WATCH: Sandile Mantsoe found guilty of Karabo Mokoena's murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.