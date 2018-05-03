NPA seeks life sentence for convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe

The Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday found Mantsoe guilty of killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will be arguing for a life sentence for convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe.

Judge Peet Johnson found that the State failed to prove that the murder was premeditated, which could steer the court away from the prescribed sentence of life behind bars.

The NPA's Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says: “Such evidence does stand in court, guided of course by the law of evidence and in relation to circumstantial evidence, the inference sought to be drawn must actually be inconsistent with proven evidence.”

Mantsoe, a married father of three, has admitted to dumping Mokoena’s body but has insisted throughout his trial that the 22-year-old committed suicide.

