New Sassa CEO Abraham Mahlangu working to restore confidence in agency

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) boss Abraham Mahlangu has conceded that the agency is facing problems but says he will work hard to restore confidence in the company.

Mahlangu was formally appointed as the fourth acting CEO at Sassa.

This week, the Black Sash called on Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu to put a contingency plan in place for cash grant payments that will exclude the extension of the controversial contract with Cash Paymaster Services.

In just five months time a new service provider is supposed to take over, but the minister put the brakes on the tender evaluation last week on Treasury's instruction.

Mahlangu says that no grant beneficiary will be impacted, adding that beneficiaries will receive their payments on time.

“We are working on strategies to ensure that no beneficiary will be inconvenienced. They will be entitled to their benefits or grants. As usual, there will not be disruptions of any sorts.”

