'Mute R Kelly' petition nears its goal over sexual abuse allegations

The R&B singer has faced several sexual misconduct allegations but has denied all claims.

CAPE TOWN – An online petition which seeks to mute R&B singer R. Kelly following sexual abuse allegations is nearing its goal of 70,000 signatures.

For years, the R&B singer has faced several sexual misconduct allegations. He has denied all claims made against him. Recent allegations in a BBC documentary, however, explores claims of physical abuse and coercion.

By 11am on Thursday, 67,321 people signed the Care2 petition, which has called on the music business, including Sony and Live Nation, to boycott Kelly’s music. At least 10 of Kelly's concerts have been cancelled so far.

The petition supports the #MuteRKelly campaign, launched by Kenyette Tisha Barnes and Oronike Odeyle.

It reads: “R&B singer R. Kelly has preyed on teenage girls for the past 25 years. It's time our society stops his cycle of abuse.

“In 1994, R. Kelly illegally married 15-year-old Aaliyah, and in 2002, he was indicted on 14 counts of child pornography. He was acquitted six years later because neither the alleged victim nor her parents were willing to testify, but more than 40 others took the stand to confirm that the girl in the video was the 14-year-old girl.”

The Women of Colour in Time's Up movement have also added their voice to the issue, calling on RCA Records and Apple Music, among others, to take action against the musician.

“As women of colour within Time’s Up (WOC), we recognise that we have a responsibility to help right this wrong. We intend to shine a bright light on our WOC sisters in need. It is our hope that we will never feel ignored or silenced ever again.”

Several celebrities, like Lupita Ngong’o, are supporting the Time’s Up movement’s call for a full investigation into the sexual abuse allegations.

For 20 years we've been reading about credible accusations against R Kelly. For 20 years we've known that he has settled multiple claims of sexual misconduct. For 20 years we have known he is a sexual predator.



Enough!



I stand with the women of #timesup #MuteRKelly — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 30, 2018

Today we join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on safety and dignity for women of all kinds. #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/VcX0xLRnTi — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 30, 2018

Today we join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on safety & dignity for all women. We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color & their families for over two decades now. #WOC #TIMESUPhttps://t.co/CG7Y5ZmKyR — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 30, 2018

Kelly’s management has meanwhile issued a statement, describing him as a “target of a greedy, conscious and malicious conspiracy to demean him, his family and the women with whom he spends his time”.