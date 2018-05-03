Popular Topics
MUT students feel 'unsafe' after Zolile Khumalo's murder

Zolile Khumalo was shot several times allegedly by her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo who had illegally gained access to the premises.

Zolile Khumalo. Picture: facebook.com
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Students at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) say they don't feel safe at their residences after the murder of Zolile Khumalo.

Khumalo was shot several times allegedly by her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo who had illegally gained access to the premises.

The incident happened in full view of Khumalo's roommate.

Mzolo appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court for the first time on Thursday on charges of premeditated murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He will be back in court next Thursday for his bail application.

MUT Student Representative Council President Sandile Dlamini said: “All we want is justice for Zo. She didn’t do anything wrong to anyone. It’s not wrong for her to say ‘I don’t love you anymore.’ She shouldn’t be killed for that.”

